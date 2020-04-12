Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British Prime Minister Released From Hospital

British Prime Minister Released From Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
British Prime Minister Released From Hospital

British Prime Minister Released From Hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the National Health Service for saving his life.

He said “things could have gone either way” while he was in intensive care in the hospital.

According to Reuters, Johnson left St.

Thomas’ hospital after a hard fight against COVID-19.

He said the healthcare workers looked over him “every second of the night” and made necessary interventions.

Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, who also experienced COVID-19 symptoms, said “Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

omniblogng

omniblog British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hosp... #borisjohnson #coronavirus #covid-19 #gistablog… https://t.co/W8krNya9zl 37 seconds ago

NightBaker3

Nightbaker RT @KimPKAG2020: British PM Boris Johnson Released From Hospital Great News Prime Minister! https://t.co/W1798wt64B 2 minutes ago

MarkArum

Mark Arum RT @wsbradio: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is released from a London hospital, says it "could have gone either way” in his coronavi… 3 minutes ago

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @AP: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from a London hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. Jo… 3 minutes ago

wsbradio

WSB Radio British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is released from a London hospital, says it "could have gone either way” in hi… https://t.co/538CqyNpqZ 4 minutes ago

EspiritoSantoMa

MaríliaLulaEspiritoSanto RT @washingtonpost: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital after treatment in intensive care for coronavirus https://t… 8 minutes ago

aogarza

Amb Antonio Garza Coronavirus live updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital, pope celebrates quiet Easter… https://t.co/DUz9zC0G3F 9 minutes ago

rlpage_insp

Robert Page RT @dallasnews: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital after being treated for coronavirus https://t.co/s8OzBCuFRf 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.