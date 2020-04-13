UK coronavirus hospital death toll passes 10,000

The two previous daily increase figures were both above 900.

On previous weekends since the outbreak began, figures have dipped, which can reflect longer delays in registering deaths.

Hancock also stated there is no advice on how long British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will rest at his official residence of Chequers after being discharged from hospital earlier on Sunday to continue his recovery from COVID-19.

Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: "He is resting.

He's at Chequers, I'm delighted that he's out of hospital and he's recovered.''