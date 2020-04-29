Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 26,711

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 26,711

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 26,711

A total of 26,711 patients had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday.

UK coronavirus death toll nears 23,000 after 473 new Covid-19 deaths

England had 391 new deaths, Scotland reported 60 and Wales had 22, taking the hospital death toll to...
Tamworth Herald - Published


England hospital death toll rises 391 to 20,137

A further 391 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in English hospitals have died, taking...
Reuters - Published



Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll [Video]

Britain now has Europe's second-highest COVID-19 death toll

Figures that include non-hospital deaths are still thought to undercount the true scale of the pandemic, say experts.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 26,097 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 26,097

A total of 26,097 patients had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

