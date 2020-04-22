Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 21,678

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 21,678

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 21,678

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 21,678

A total of 21,678 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK care home coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000 - and likely far higher

UK care home coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000 - and likely far higherHancock said that people in care homes who go to hospital for non-Covid reasons will not be...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Deaths at Bassetlaw hospital trust due to coronavirus almost doubles

Despite a number of people recovering from the virus and being discharged the death toll continues to...
Boston Target - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls [Video]

UK on track for one of Europe's worst virus death tolls

Britain is on track to record one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe, after data published on Tuesday showed nationwide fatalities topped 24,000 nine days ago. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll at 21,092 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll at 21,092

A total of 21,092 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published