Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 20,732

The Truther @ScottAdamsSays @gdike @MichaelHyatt The federal government gives every hospital $39,000 for each coronavirus death… https://t.co/722LJGPYyI 9 minutes ago

Burnt Fajita @SkyNews - this happened last Sunday and the previous. Why are you reporting this? - it’s due to the way numbers ar… https://t.co/XgODNv8Xmg 2 hours ago

qwerty Coronavirus UK: Shapps says test numbers will rise; hospital death toll reaches 19,506 – as it happened https://t.co/5cHB5DgnF6 2 hours ago

cherry WE NEED MASS TESTING mary RT @propublica: Coronavirus death counts are based on positive tests and driven by hospital deaths. But data from major metropolitan areas… 3 hours ago

AnonymousBC🍀 #Covid19PandemicNews #UK #Covid19 #Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 336 In Last 24 Hours In England Alone To More Th… https://t.co/mAFSwTkNH7 3 hours ago

Maggie Aitch RT @britainelects: Covid-19 related hospital fatalities in England by date of death: 02 Apr: 581 04 Apr: 715 06 Apr: 674 08 Apr: 828 10 Ap… 4 hours ago

David Eaton RT @alexander_minh: The irony of UK Gov ditching #coronavirus data from China on grounds of unreliability, when UK data has been fiddled by… 8 hours ago