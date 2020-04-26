Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 20,732

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 20,732

A total of 20,732 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, Environment Secretary George Eustice said, up by 413 from 20,319 the day before.

