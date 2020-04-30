Coronavirus cases in India climb to 33,050 with death toll touching 1,074 | Oneindia News

Global  

India witnessed a spike of 1,718 coronavirus cases and 66 deaths, taking the total cases in the country to 33,050 and the death touched crossed 1,074, according to latest figures released by the Union health ministry.

Nitish Kumar, Who Opposed Migrants Coming Home, Now Wants Special Trains.

His deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP, tweeted that the centre must operate special trains to transport "migrants from distant places".

A day after the Union home ministry gave a go ahead for the movement of migrants, many states, including Rajasthan, have started ferrying out the people.

In Rajasthan, nearly 40,000 migrants were sent on their way and other news

