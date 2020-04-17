Global  

Reports: India may hit peak COVID-19 cases in May, decline after that | Oneindia News

Reports: India may hit peak COVID-19 cases in May, decline after that | Oneindia News

Reports: India may hit peak COVID-19 cases in May, decline after that | Oneindia News

Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%; HD Kumaraswamy's son weds amid lockdown; Centre adds more exemptions to activities permitted post April 20th review; RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 bps to encourage banks to lend; India ramps up COVID-19 testing ahead of a conditional easing of lockdown and more news #IndiaLockdown

