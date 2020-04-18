Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News

Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News

Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News

Tabighi Jamaat chief says he will cooperate into probe against him; Kerala man who recovered from COVID-19 dies due to comorbidities; 20 Indian navy personnel test positive for coronavirus, contacts being traced; Majority of COVID-19 cases in all states concentrated in 3 districts; Matterhorn splashed with tricolour in message of solidarity to India and more news #IndiaLockdown

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeetUunngLee

तोहार Locked ऊँगली RT @NehaT_: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag to show solidarity with India to fight covid 19. :) https://t.co/6… 7 seconds ago

Pawanmaurya97

pwn [email protected] Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag https://t.co/qksEoaMHeV via @CNTIndia 8 minutes ago

InstituteDoon

Doon Institute A #Message of #Hope and #Strength : #Switzerland’s #Matterhorn #peak #lights up with the #Indian #flag.… https://t.co/1jZprdOvgH 23 minutes ago

NehaT_

नॉक्स Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag to show solidarity with India to fight covid 19. :) https://t.co/6jR3BlPBDS 30 minutes ago

baba_9889

वैरागी RT @AboutIndia: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag https://t.co/SdjxIK1Qsh via @CNTIndia 36 minutes ago

kamleshuae

🇮🇳Kamlesh🇮🇳🚩🚩 Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag https://t.co/dR2o5amq1l 46 minutes ago

youshallnotpash

Barlog RT @sri9011: Thank you, Switzerland !! https://t.co/JYtHC7et63 49 minutes ago

artzformee

Mini Arora Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with the Indian flag https://t.co/Y5CiuMl8Wr via @CNTIndia 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.