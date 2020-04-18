Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published 1 hour ago Switzerland's Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian tricolour for solidarity | Oneindia News Tabighi Jamaat chief says he will cooperate into probe against him; Kerala man who recovered from COVID-19 dies due to comorbidities; 20 Indian navy personnel test positive for coronavirus, contacts being traced; Majority of COVID-19 cases in all states concentrated in 3 districts; Matterhorn splashed with tricolour in message of solidarity to India and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

