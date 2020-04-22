India's coronavirus cases jump to 31,332 with death toll past 1000 | Oneindia News
India's coronavirus cases jump to 31,332 with death toll past 1000 | Oneindia News
India death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 1000-mark; Maharashtra & Gujarat account for 60% deaths in country; Mob attacks police team enforcing lockdown in Howrah hotspot; East Delhi CRPF battalion reports 46 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 1000 quarantined; Academy Awards modifies theatre rule for 93rd Oscars and more news #IndiaCoronavirus