Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:44s - Published
Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News
India mourns untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan, he died aged 53; Condolences pour in from Bollywood and PM Modi for versatile actor Irrfan Khan; India death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 1000-mark; Mob attacks police team enforcing lockdown in Howrah hotspot.
#IndiaCoronavirus #IrrfanKhan