Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:44s - Published
Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News

Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News

India mourns untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan, he died aged 53; Condolences pour in from Bollywood and PM Modi for versatile actor Irrfan Khan; India death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 1000-mark; Mob attacks police team enforcing lockdown in Howrah hotspot.

#IndiaCoronavirus #IrrfanKhan

bimpal_singh

Bimpal Singh Journalist JK 🇮🇳 RT @earlypostdaily: Centre asks govt employees to download Aarogya Setu app, commute to office only after checking COVID-19 risk https://t.… 3 minutes ago

earlypostdaily

Early Post Daily Newspaper Centre asks govt employees to download Aarogya Setu app, commute to office only after checking COVID-19 risk https://t.co/6KdtVnf5Z3 1 hour ago

IndieGourmand

FunFootlooseFoodie RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app (Reports @deekbhardwaj) https://t.co/w3a6XR7l… 1 hour ago

WakeUpINDIAcaLL

WAKE UP INDIA RT @SwarajyaMag: Aarogya Setu is a Covid-19 tracking mobile application developed by the National Informatics Centre. https://t.co/6MmocBY8… 1 hour ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya Aarogya Setu is a Covid-19 tracking mobile application developed by the National Informatics Centre. https://t.co/6MmocBY8ch 2 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Covid-19 update: Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app - india news - https://t.co/gQMLTTrWRC 2 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusOutbreak | Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app (Reports @deekbhardwaj)… https://t.co/ql0kk3dv2y 2 hours ago

tarundsnaol

tarun kaushik RT @NewIndianXpress: All Central government employees have been asked to download the #ÁarogyaSetu app as the #COVID cases in the country c… 2 hours ago


