Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:45s - Published 1 hour ago Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 bps to encourage banks to lend; India ramps up COVID-19 testing ahead os a conditional easing of lockdown; AIIMS resident doctors seek protection from targeted attacks; Plasma therapy trials to begin at Delhi hospitals; UP begins pool testing for COVID-19 and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

Tweets about this Kkumar RT @PANCHOBH: The daily growth in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country has been showing a declining trend over the last… 2 hours ago PANKAJ CHOUDHARY The daily growth in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country has been showing a declining trend ove… https://t.co/ICMKZo0wQI 2 hours ago P'c RT @ketan72: Possibly one consequence of the ongoing national lockdown. The daily growth in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across th… 4 hours ago Ketan Possibly one consequence of the ongoing national lockdown. The daily growth in the number of COVID-19 positive case… https://t.co/azvbP381RT 4 hours ago HomeOn It’s been 2 weeks since #corelogic released its rolling 28-day growth chart while the daily home value index was st… https://t.co/Rk7BNsJ78h 2 days ago WSR | World Situation Room 🌎WSR : YOUR DAILY BRIEF. ✅+2,42% of recovered cases in Asia. ✅-2% of active cases in Korea but more recovered coro… https://t.co/dJmVBH4D2t 3 days ago Yesser Hughes FBPE FBAC FBIL 430 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Ireland for a 4.8% daily growth rate with a further 297 histor… https://t.co/jeAG9GqskF 5 days ago Add your name April 10 Virginia Coronavirus Update: Another rise in cases and a jump in positive percentage of tests. This is unf… https://t.co/YzHcgrzw7j 1 week ago