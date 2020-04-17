Global  

Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News

Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News

RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 bps to encourage banks to lend; India ramps up COVID-19 testing ahead os a conditional easing of lockdown; AIIMS resident doctors seek protection from targeted attacks; Plasma therapy trials to begin at Delhi hospitals; UP begins pool testing for COVID-19 and more news #IndiaLockdown

