Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner comes out on top in Virtual Grand National

Racing fans watch the Virtual Grand National after all horseracing in Great Britain was suspended until at least the end of April.

Potters Corner won the virtual competition, beating runner-up Walk In The Mill in the computer-simulated race, with Any Second Now coming in third.

Bookmakers offered odds, with profits going to NHS Charities Together.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CWilliamsRacing

Christian Williams Racing RT @RacingTV: Virtual Grand National: Potters Corner comes out on top. The real one? He's out in a field teaching two foals from France the… 48 minutes ago

RacingTV

Racing TV Virtual Grand National: Potters Corner comes out on top. The real one? He's out in a field teaching two foals from… https://t.co/yKZSZRPJBC 1 hour ago

LastCastCabin

Country Boy Potters Corner wins the virtual Grand National and Burrows Saint comes 5th ....happy days , bash the bookie. 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.