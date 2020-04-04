Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Kids need to be taught how COVID-19 spreads': Kejriwal tells parents

'Kids need to be taught how COVID-19 spreads': Kejriwal tells parents

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
'Kids need to be taught how COVID-19 spreads': Kejriwal tells parents

'Kids need to be taught how COVID-19 spreads': Kejriwal tells parents

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told parents to explain to their kids the ways in which COVID-19 can spread.

He said that kids will have a lot of questions and parents should explain to them patiently.

Kejriwal was speaking at the 'Parenting in the time of Corona' initiative.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi have crossed 400 and 6 people have died due to the pandemic in the capital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.