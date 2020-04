Latest on COVID-19 for April 4, 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 08:07s - Published Latest on COVID-19 for April 4, 2020 Missouri and Kansas saw cases of COVID-19 climb on Saturday. There are 2,291 cases in Missouri and 698 in Kansas. 0

THE KANSAS CITY METRO IS ALMOST TWO WEEKS INTO ITS STAY-AT-HOME ORDER, BUT NOT EVERYONE IS FOLLOWING IT.
GOOD EVENING.
I'M EMILY HOLWICK.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY PARKS HAVE BEEN FILLED WITH PEOPLE, AND NOW THE COUNTY IS SEEING A SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES
HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY SOCIAL DISTANCING IS CRITICAL TO FLATTENING THE CURVE.
YOU'VE HEARD THE PHRASE USED QUITE A BIT LATELY.
NOW THE CHART YOU ARE LOOKING AT SHOWS THERE HAS BEEN A 191% INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF CASES OF COVID-19 IN WYANDOTTE COUNTY JUST SINCE LAST WEEK.
THE LATEST UPDATE IS 147 POSITIVE CASES.
THE UNIFIED GOVERNMENT'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER WARNS THE PEAK OF THE OUTBREAK IS STILL WEEKS AWAY.
IN A BRIEFING THIS WEEK, MAYOR DAVID ALVEY SAID HE HAS RECEIVED REPORTS THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEEN GATHERING IN LARGE GROUPS HERE AT WYANDOTTE COUNTY LAKE PARK AND NOT PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING, SO POLICE AND SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES ARE STEPPING UP ENFORCEMENT OF THE STAY AT HOME ORDER.





