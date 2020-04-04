Group hosts drive-thru grocery pick-up

Global  

A local group hosts a drive-thru grocery pick-up event for those in the Kansas City, Kansas, community.

MEANWHILE IN K-C-K, THEGROUP "GIVING HOPE"SPREAD HOPE WITH A SIDEOF GROCERIES.PACKAGING MORE THAN250 BAGS OF FOOD ANDHOUSEHOLD NECESSITIESTHE GROUP SPENT THEMORNING PASSING THEMOUT.ORGANIZERS SAY THEGIVEAWAY ITEMS CAMEFROM GROUPS LIKEHARVESTERS AND CONVOYOF HOPE.Ken Kendall, village west churchpast"It's a drive-thru situationwhere theyare getting canned goods,they'regetting cereal, toilet paper, alittle bitof meat, all kinds of thingsthathopefully will benefit thecommunity"ORGANIZERS H




