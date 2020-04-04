Group hosts drive-thru grocery pick-up now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:36s - Published Group hosts drive-thru grocery pick-up A local group hosts a drive-thru grocery pick-up event for those in the Kansas City, Kansas, community. 0

MEANWHILE IN K-C-K, THE GROUP "GIVING HOPE" SPREAD HOPE WITH A SIDE OF GROCERIES. PACKAGING MORE THAN 250 BAGS OF FOOD AND HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES THE GROUP SPENT THE MORNING PASSING THEM OUT. ORGANIZERS SAY THE GIVEAWAY ITEMS CAME FROM GROUPS LIKE HARVESTERS AND CONVOY OF HOPE. Ken Kendall, village west church past "It's a drive-thru situation where they are getting canned goods, they're getting cereal, toilet paper, a little bit of meat, all kinds of things that hopefully will benefit the community"





