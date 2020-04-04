Global  

Trump 'May' Take Untested, Unproven, Off-Label Med For Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Saturday he "may take" hydroxychloroquine, apparently to prevent the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, there is no evidence the drug is safe or effective for that use.

I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it.

US President Donald Trump America's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Americans against placing too much faith in the drug.

Critics have attacked Trump for repeatedly promoting an unproven treatment that can have dangerous side effects.

