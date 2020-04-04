Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Americans Asked To Wear Face Coverings In Public

Coronavirus Update: Americans Asked To Wear Face Coverings In Public

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Americans Asked To Wear Face Coverings In Public

Coronavirus Update: Americans Asked To Wear Face Coverings In Public

This is the first full day under the new federal guidelines, asking that Americans wear coverings for their face when in public; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeroneArcher

Derone Archer 🇯🇲 While giving his daily coronavirus update, Donald Trump said he asked his medical experts what would happen if the… https://t.co/Kb8sGpc9ke 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.