Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:29s - Published now Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day the governor spent sparring with President Donald Trump over the federal government's response to the pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this waled hassan RT @CBSNewYork: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day th… 2 minutes ago Melissa RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: Executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public goes into effect. Watch live: ht… 5 minutes ago CBS New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the sam… https://t.co/dI0SCUtHHP 11 minutes ago CBS New York WATCH CBS2 NEWS AT 11: Executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public goes into effect. Watch… https://t.co/LEsPyKkEO2 23 minutes ago Anne McCloy RT @CBS6Albany: The order requiring all New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public is in full effect. Even still, many have questions, so… 45 minutes ago CBS 6 Albany - WRGB The order requiring all New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public is in full effect. Even still, many have quest… https://t.co/M4DTuu7diR 55 minutes ago Hudson Headwaters Don’t forget! The executive order from Gov. Cuomo requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks when out in public takes… https://t.co/OUduns06KF 7 hours ago Pesach Osina RT @RepGraceMeng: #PSA: per @NYGovCuomo - starting this evening at 8:00 p.m. New Yorkers must wear masks outside where social distancing is… 8 hours ago