Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said he plans to issue an Executive Order to send all New York voters an absentee application.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Next phase of new york pause....to include school closings.

He says he will issue a list of executive actions this weekend.

--one announced today.....allows all new yorkers to vote absentee in the june 23rd primary elections.

(everyone can vote absentee) s/ gov.

Andrew cuomo/new york :29 "it makes no sense to me to tell people you have to put your life at risk, violate social distancing to come out to vote so we passed an executive order that says you can vote by absentee.

Today i'm asking the board of elections to send every new york voter... what's called a... automatically receives a postage-paid application for a ballot."

Cuomo says the latest numbers are encouraging and provide hope that coronavirus may be starting to loosen its grip on new york.

Today we hit four counties in our




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SueWoods

Sue Woods MD MPH New York to get postage-paid absentee ballots #voters #vote https://t.co/YXebRjzo34 https://t.co/jqRHH6XFMT 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.