Cuomo orders absentee ballots be sent to all New Yorkers

Next phase of new york pause....to include school closings.

He says he will issue a list of executive actions this weekend.

--one announced today.....allows all new yorkers to vote absentee in the june 23rd primary elections.

(everyone can vote absentee) s/ gov.

Andrew cuomo/new york :29 "it makes no sense to me to tell people you have to put your life at risk, violate social distancing to come out to vote so we passed an executive order that says you can vote by absentee.

Today i'm asking the board of elections to send every new york voter... what's called a... automatically receives a postage-paid application for a ballot."

Cuomo says the latest numbers are encouraging and provide hope that coronavirus may be starting to loosen its grip on new york.

Today we hit four counties in our