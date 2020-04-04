Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks, but Trump Says He Won`t Use One

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks, but Trump Says He Won`t Use One

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
CDC Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks, but Trump Says He Won`t Use One

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks, but Trump Says He Won`t Use One

President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: U.S. government recommends Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of COV… 7 seconds ago

OpenMarketingTV

Tony Thijs Martin Ciupa: #CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing #Cloth #Face #Coverings In Public #CoronaVirus… https://t.co/P38szfoA5V 2 minutes ago

carbared

Carol RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️After weeks of insisting that Americans NOT wear #masks, @realDonaldTrump says the @CDCgov now recommends “non-medical… 2 minutes ago

News64News

Breaking News - News64 CDC: All Americans Should Wear Face Masks #Covid19 #CoronavirusUSA , https://t.co/mGCjhpywst 3 minutes ago

MuthuiMkenya

MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 96% of Americans under stay at home orders. CDC recommends that people wear face masks in public. 1,320 died and th… https://t.co/f3ByugYu28 4 minutes ago

JulieMorr

🌴Julie🌴 Socially distant. MakeAMask. CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing Cloth Face Coverings In Public https://t.co/tWzNJkJN9t 5 minutes ago

keranews

KERA News CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Wearing Cloth Face Coverings In Public Via: @NPR | https://t.co/QnSTNn3pUL https://t.co/uoXrfTe1F3 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.