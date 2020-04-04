Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump to defy guidance on face masks

Trump to defy guidance on face masks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Trump to defy guidance on face masks

Trump to defy guidance on face masks

US president Donald Trump says he will not be wearing a face mask despite new expert medical advice for Americans to cover their faces in public due to Covid-19.

Mr Trump says he could not envisage himself conducting Oval Office business with a mask on, despite the new mask advice from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usaforlive

United States for Live Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks US President Donald Trump has said he wi… https://t.co/VVTeF3yoMx 59 seconds ago

Angie51peace

Angie RT @ps9714: BBC News - Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks. Trump has said he will not wear a face… 1 hour ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory BBC News - Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks. Trump has said he will not… https://t.co/XvJT1kAR5J 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.