re open econ plan 5

The state or federal level more on the federal plan no?

As the trump administration recommends r?opening our country in three phases.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac joins us now with those details.

In the first phas?

The trump administratio n recommends working from home to continue.

Restaurants, gyms, and even movie theaters who enforce strict social distancing guidelines will be able to open back up... churches, schools, and businesses will be able to open during phase tw?

But it's looking like social distancing will be required until phase three.

"we are ready to be open."

The time frame is ultimately up to state and local officials to decide.

"it's too premature to say when hair salons for example will open versus manufacturing facilities.

I think it is safe to say this, however, and that is every business that opens will need to practice social hygiene and social distancing."

"althoug?

Staying six feet apart is impossible for some worker?

Including nail techs, massage therapists, and hairstylists."

"because obviously i have to touch you, but i am behind the client so there's not really face to face contact."

Wallace says her salon has always been focusing on hygien?

But they are even more so now.

"we have to reopen soon because not only are we going to have sickness but we are going to have a country where small businesses are going out of business."

Ahh spa in evansville is starting to spread out appointment?

Avoiding people congregating in the lobby as well as refusing service to clients who come in sick.

"one thing we are going to do is we are going to absolutely screen our clients a little more carefully year round.

We are already pretty cautious about that around your typical cold and flu season, but we are going to."

Even though their employees can't stay six feet apar?

They are going to allow their workers to serve every client as if they have covi?19.

"we are going to offer our therapists personal protective equipment if they request it.

So gloves, masks, whatever they need to feel safe about doing their job."

"when business do open back up again make sure you don't leave your home if you are feeling sick.

Reporting in evansville, jb 44news."

