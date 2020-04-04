Global  

Veteran BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett Dies From Coronavirus

Veteran BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett Dies From Coronavirus

Veteran BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett Dies From Coronavirus

The Broward Sheriff’s Office lost one of its veteran deputies to the coronavirus, the department announced Saturday morning.

Deputy Shannon Bennett, who served for 12 years, died Friday night of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, said Sheriff Gregory Tony.

