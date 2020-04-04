Veteran BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett Dies From Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s - Published Veteran BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett Dies From Coronavirus The Broward Sheriff’s Office lost one of its veteran deputies to the coronavirus, the department announced Saturday morning. Deputy Shannon Bennett, who served for 12 years, died Friday night of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, said Sheriff Gregory Tony. 0

Tweets about this FOX 32 News REST IN PEACE: Florida deputy Shannon Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the force. The 31-year-old passed away from… https://t.co/7libN1N6SM 22 seconds ago 3369_and done RT @ChadChronister: Broward County Deputy Shannon Bennett, a 12-year veteran, has passed away as a result of Covid-19. I am deeply saddened… 2 hours ago Sandra Jones RT @Juan_E_Fiol: My condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Shannon Bennett and BSO for his loss. Deputy Bennett sadly passed away… 4 hours ago Plain Kane RT @Juliea712: Broward Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday of coronvirus. The 39-year-old veteran had been a school resource offic… 4 hours ago SandyL REST IN PEACE: Florida deputy Shannon Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the force. The 31-year-old passed away from… https://t.co/UAoUZWFjAm 4 hours ago Chad Chronister Broward County Deputy Shannon Bennett, a 12-year veteran, has passed away as a result of Covid-19. I am deeply sadd… https://t.co/JufI9SbIQ1 5 hours ago John Rowe RT @abcactionnews: The victim is a 12-year veteran of the department, 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett. https://t.co/3cuedHtf1c 6 hours ago Julie Anderson Broward Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday of coronvirus. The 39-year-old veteran had been a school resou… https://t.co/4BlzpnjNY3 6 hours ago