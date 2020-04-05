Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selah and The Spades

Selah and The Spades

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Selah and The Spades

Selah and The Spades

Selah and The Spades film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions.

Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone) runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills.

Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah's best friend/right hand Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome) becomes distracted by a new love, Selah takes on a protegee, enamored sophomore Paloma (Celeste O'Connor), to whom she imparts her wisdom on ruling the school.

But with graduation looming and Paloma proving an impressively quick study, Selah's fears turn sinister as she grapples with losing the control by which she defines herself.

In her feature debut, writer/director Tayarisha Poe immerses us in a heightened depiction of teenage politics.

This searing character study encapsulates just how intoxicating power can be for a teenage girl who acutely feels the threat of being denied it.

Exciting newcomer Lovie Simone’s performance beautifully embodies both Selah's publicly impeccable command and the internal fears and uncertainty that drive it.

Directed by Tayarisha Poe starring Lovie Simone, Jharrel Jerome, Celeste O'Connor, Ana Mulvoy Ten, Jesse Williams, Nekhebet Kum Juch, Henry Hunter Hall, Francesca Noel release date April 17, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dadsbongwater

tongue daddy RT @poppyflwers: the cast of selah and the spades, that’s the tweet https://t.co/VkDlOLWeTx 1 minute ago

qweentutu_

🖕🏾 RT @jointhespades: @qweentutu_ thanks for the 🖤 we'll send you a reminder in two weeks when you can watch SELAH AND THE SPADES. until the… 4 minutes ago

ZZsheyn

ZZsheyn RT @jointhespades: This story isn't about the factions... it's about her Watch the official trailer for SELAH AND THE SPADES, a film by T… 6 minutes ago

targayrenqueen

Daenerys #1HITTER 🔨🔨🔫🔫🐉🇯🇲 RT @jointhespades: @targayrenqueen thanks for the 🖤 we'll send you a reminder in two weeks when you can watch SELAH AND THE SPADES. until… 24 minutes ago

Cleosbaby64

Cleosbaby64 RT @PrimeVideo: Play your cards right, and you might find yourself a Queen. The Amazon Original Movie, Selah and The Spades, arrives April… 29 minutes ago

taznotes

Taz RT @jointhespades: @taznotes thanks for the 🖤 we'll send you a reminder in two weeks when you can watch SELAH AND THE SPADES. until then,… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.