Nevada COVID-19 update April 4, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s
Nevada COVID-19 update April 4, 2020
A COVID-19 update for Nevada for April 4, 2020
Tweets about this

SkylineKun

Nanate airan ferurap rushetto fanniaruu wenwena~ RT @CityofReno: ◾ 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Washoe County ◾ Cloth face masks recommended to reduce spread of COVID-19: https://… 5 hours ago

CityofReno

City of Reno ◾ 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Washoe County ◾ Cloth face masks recommended to reduce spread of COVID-19:… https://t.co/38egGmono7 5 hours ago

votereese

Devon Reese RT @CityofReno: 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Washoe County on April 3. Nevada Medical Advisory Team issues recommendations for fac… 12 hours ago

CityofReno

City of Reno 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Washoe County on April 3. Nevada Medical Advisory Team issues recommendations… https://t.co/91yZRdqtl6 14 hours ago

RSARealtors

RenoSparks Realtors Essential e-News: Important Update on COVID-19 - https://t.co/V0eBpa8tAv April 3, 2020 Wow, what a week. We have… https://t.co/fkezI7NBS0 1 day ago

YubaNet

YubaNet Video Covid-19 Update from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President/CEO Dr. Brian Evans – April 2 via YubaNet: GRA… https://t.co/35ZKuJ3PR7 2 days ago

MarathonStrat

Marathon Strategies NV State Update: @GovSisolak issued a statewide stay-at-home order, closing the state’s casinos, schools and noness… https://t.co/pvrxoFL33C 3 days ago

