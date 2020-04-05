Second Port Authority Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:19s - Published Second Port Authority Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus A bus driver based out of the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for coronavirus, the second Port Authority employee to test positive for the virus, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this