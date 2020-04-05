Dad builds lockdown bowling machine for cricket-mad son

A man in Kent has built a bowling machine for his son using parts from his shed during the coronavirus lockdown.

With government guidelines restricting people’s movement outside, Phil Alger’s son Elliott, 18, was bored with no school and no prospect of a game of cricket.

“He lives and breathes cricket and if he can’t go out to the park he’d be out the back garden throwing a ball up against the wall,” Mr Alger, 55, told the PA news agency.