Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What About Love Movie

What About Love Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:40s - Published
What About Love Movie

What About Love Movie

What About Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two young lovers change the lives of their parents forever when the parents learn from the joyful experience of their kids, and allow themselves to again find their love.

Director: Klaus Menzel Writers: Klaus Menzel, Douglas Day Stewart Stars: Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Sharon Stone, Andy Garcia Genre: Drama, Romance

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pansbitch

wen 🧚🏻‍♀️ my mum to me: please watch a movie with us, Cate Blanchett plays there me: ok and what about it? mum: because I k… https://t.co/QzuKtvNTAW 15 minutes ago

tallblackkgirl

miyah inc.🕊 I LOVE THIS MOVIE. Literally had dreams for years about it and finally found out what it was a few months ago. https://t.co/L5fK7EoMP9 20 minutes ago

JerryCa78824580

THEDEMON VAMPIRO🦇😈🤘👊💀🦇💀 RT @mikethemiz: Seeing that. @WWE’s #TheMainEvent is in the top 10 most watched list on @netflix I guess I don’t have to ask if you watched… 28 minutes ago

paulrust

Paul Rust every movie I saw at a movie theater when I was 17 (april 98-april 99) *warning: who gives a shit?* truman show th… https://t.co/gOmY7tiKr7 36 minutes ago

yenaissant

Yena. @Yerimiamor Hey, tonight. 🤡 There are so much favorite scene from the movie... Can't pick one and for the song, I l… https://t.co/jx1yHdlkcp 42 minutes ago

naeundiary

손나은일기 @girlnamediandra What!! Huhu! A story of “the one that got away”. I’m sad that their love story isn’t real. There’s… https://t.co/pJWMumgzmf 51 minutes ago

FrenchDispatch1

Watch The French Dispatch 2020 Full Movie HD Onlin RT @2020_what: #WhatAboutLoveMovie is finally on Blu-ray , follow link here https://t.co/yBp0VYXBHy and enjoy your What About Love movie f… 1 hour ago

quanger

KJY RT @_wintergirl93: “Grosse Pointe Blank” is on. Really love this movie. I try to forget about what a pus bag John Cusack is and that he blo… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.