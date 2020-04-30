CRSHD movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This inventive, female-driven sex comedy follows college freshman Izzy Alden (Isabelle Barbier) and her two best friends, Anuka (Deeksha Ketkar) and Fiona (Sadie Scott), as they embark on a journey to get Izzy to a "crush party" so she can lose her virginity before the end of the semester.

The acclaimed feature film debut of writer/director Emily Cohn, CRSHD tells a hilarious, unique story about navigating the messy ups and downs of life and love in the age of social media.

Director Emily Cohn Writers Emily Cohn Actors Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, Sadie Scott Genre Comedy, Romance Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes Release date: May 8th, 2020 |© 2020 Lightyear Entertainment