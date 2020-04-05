Global  

Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The “gloriously” eccentric Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, died on Saturday after being admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28.

