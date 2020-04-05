Global  

Queen Addresses Britain Over Coronavirus

The Queen stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve during the coronavirus pandemic in a special address to Britain.

In a rare speech, she acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties Britons are facing during this "time of disruption".She thanked NHS staff and key workers, and emphasised the important role individuals can play.

