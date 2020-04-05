Global  

Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks

Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks
Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks
Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks

EMPLOYEES IN THE COUNTY.THIS INCLUDES EMPLOYEES WORKINGAT GROCERY STORES,RESTAURANTS, PHARMACIES AND GASSTATIONS."EL-DAHMY WELLNESS PHARMACY" INBARRIO LOGAN WASUSING MASKS BEFORE THE COUNTY'SNEW ORDER."WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT OUREMPLOYEES, OUR HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS, OUR TEAM ARE KEPTSAFE, WHILE WE'RE TAKING CARE OFOUR PATIENTS, AND ALL OF THOSETHATWE CAN HELP."FACIAL COVERINGS ARE STRONGLYURGED BY COUNTY OFFICIALS FORANYONE OUT RUNNING ESSENTIALERRANDS.THAT CAN BE A BANDANA OR SCARFOR ANOTHER KIND OF CLOTH COVER.TODAY IS PALM SUND




