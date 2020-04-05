Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:39s - Published Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing masks EMPLOYEES IN THE COUNTY.THIS INCLUDES EMPLOYEES WORKINGAT GROCERY STORES,RESTAURANTS, PHARMACIES AND GASSTATIONS."EL-DAHMY WELLNESS PHARMACY" INBARRIO LOGAN WASUSING MASKS BEFORE THE COUNTY'SNEW ORDER."WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT OUREMPLOYEES, OUR HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS, OUR TEAM ARE KEPTSAFE, WHILE WE'RE TAKING CARE OFOUR PATIENTS, AND ALL OF THOSETHATWE CAN HELP."FACIAL COVERINGS ARE STRONGLYURGED BY COUNTY OFFICIALS FORANYONE OUT RUNNING ESSENTIALERRANDS.THAT CAN BE A BANDANA OR SCARFOR ANOTHER KIND OF CLOTH COVER.TODAY IS PALM SUND





Tweets about this bryanmoultrie RT @MomentumAdvice: Just because a local business may be closed due to not being an essential business, it does not mean they don’t still h… 4 hours ago Momentum Advisors Just because a local business may be closed due to not being an essential business, it does not mean they don’t sti… https://t.co/D9wmGL6HvG 5 hours ago Tristan Davis RT @willharbinwx: Teachers: As you're posting activities this week, remember many of your Junior/Senior students may be working full-time.… 15 hours ago Rina Nakano Starting today, face coverings are required 'essential business' employees in San Diego County. We featured a few t… https://t.co/PfgmtFfamN 18 hours ago emma schroeder U.S. Bank supports local business during this difficult time, and we are grateful to our employees for providing th… https://t.co/YJyhnocCOc 20 hours ago 10News Local 'essential business' employees begin wearing face coverings and masks @RinaNakanoTV #coronavirus https://t.co/yx5VcY3hl3 21 hours ago CareerSource Florida @SavvyGabs @eykiw @FLDEO Hi Gabriela - To protect the health of customers and staff, our employees statewide can as… https://t.co/4xRq2t4Taq 23 hours ago Mechanical Shawn 🚀 🏳️‍🌈 I am also happy to report that San Diego county has implemented a mandatory mask law for all essential business emp… https://t.co/LQczBsiJRQ 2 days ago