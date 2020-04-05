Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:56s - Published Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo. Juliette Goodrich reports. (4-4-20) 0

