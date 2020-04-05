Global  

Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain

Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt.

Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(4-4-20)

