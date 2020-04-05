WyCo: $500 fine for breaking stay-at-home order now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:02s - Published WyCo: $500 fine for breaking stay-at-home order Health officials in Wyandotte County believe not enough people are doing their part to adhere to stay-at-home orders, so they added stiffer penalties -- such as violators now being subject to a $500 fine for not following the order. 0

