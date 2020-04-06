How The Coronavirus Is Influencing Crime Stats In This Major US City

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s
A recent analysis shows crime has plummeted across two dozen states—but not all crime.

According to Newser, traffic and person stops have plummeted up to 92%, and thefts and burglaries have fallen.

Unfortunately, domestic-disturbance and violence calls are up by 10% to 30%.

In Baltimore, Maryland, property crime, car thefts, and larcenies have plunged by half.

However, gun deaths remain unchanged with 18 fresh homicides in March.

