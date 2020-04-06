Watch: Why top doctors hope BCG vaccines will reduce pandemic threat

As the world struggles to deal with the pandemic, doctors in India are pinning their hopes on the BCG vaccines.

Speaking on the issue, two top doctors said that developing a new vaccine would take a long time and added that the medical fraternity is always looking at an established agent to prevent diseases.

A top Indian doctor said that even if BCG vaccines don't stop infection they are hopeful that it will increase immunity of human beings which will help them in the battle against the pandemic.