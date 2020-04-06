Coronavirus fallout: FIR lodged for trying to 'sell' Statue of Unity for ₹30,000 Cr on OLX |Oneindia

Global  

AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IN AN UNUSUAL INCIDENT AN UNINDENTIFIED PERSON IN GUJARAT PLACED AN ONLINE ADVERTISEMENT TO SELL THE STATUE OF UNITY IN KEVADIYA IN NARMADA DISTRICT FOR RS 30,000 CRORE.

ACCORDING TO THE AD, THE MONEY GENERATED WOULD HAVE BEEN USED TO HELP THE GOVERNMENT MEET ITS EXPENSES FOR HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT AND MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AMIDST THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

AN FIR HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST AN UNKNOWN PERSON PLACED THE ONLINE ADVERTISEMENT.

