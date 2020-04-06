Global  

Watch: BJP leader seen firing in the air during PM Modi's 'light a diya' call

A video of BJP leader Manju Tiwari’s celebratory firing is going viral.

In the video, the BJP’s women wing chief in Balrampur, can be seen firing in the air during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm, 9 minutes appeal.

The police have registered a case.

BJP is contemplating action against Tiwari.

Opposition has slammed the BJP saying the incident showed how much part leaders cared about the law.

The leader later apologies for the incident.

