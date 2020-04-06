CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks President Donald Trump referred to the updated recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily White House press conference on Friday.

The CDC recommends Americans use "non-medical, cloth" masks in public, regardless of whether or not a person feels healthy.

Trump stressed that the recommendation is not mandatory.

President Trump, via 'The New York Times' According to reports, the Trump White House was divided about both issuing the recommendation and its scope.

CDC officials believe that wearing masks in public will mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins University reports that more than 337,000 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus.