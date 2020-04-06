Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks President Donald Trump referred to the updated recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily White House press conference on Friday.

The CDC recommends Americans use "non-medical, cloth" masks in public, regardless of whether or not a person feels healthy.

Trump stressed that the recommendation is not mandatory.

President Trump, via 'The New York Times' According to reports, the Trump White House was divided about both issuing the recommendation and its scope.

CDC officials believe that wearing masks in public will mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins University reports that more than 337,000 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANHEDONISM

Joe 99% OF KANSANS ARE IGNORING THE CDC! #KSLEG Action must be taken to save lives; I can't harp on this enough. Peopl… https://t.co/kx6Tsi3VUW 6 minutes ago

CWChattanooga

The CW Chattanooga CDC recommends Americans wear masks as new IG tapped to oversee aid distribution https://t.co/rQY5MViBoi 34 minutes ago

itsstevenhudson

Steven Hudson The CDC Now Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks | https://t.co/r4y70zRoVT 46 minutes ago

tedwlsn31

Ted Wilson RT @NPRHealth: President Trump Says CDC Now Recommends Americans Consider Cloth Masks In Public https://t.co/fkfbVMR5vM 52 minutes ago

cpt_intl

Christian Peacemaker Teams The CDC Now Recommends Americans Wear Face Masks Staying home is still the best way to protect yourself from the co… https://t.co/XwUHAwymy2 2 hours ago

kare11

KARE 11 The CDC now recommends Americans wear face masks in public to combat the spread of coronavirus. #Sunrisers, have y… https://t.co/PYlqpSHjOH 4 hours ago

JackieBornor

Jackie Ann Howkins RT @ethanjsomers: Yesterday Trump: “naaaahhh I won’t wear face masks EVEN THOUGH the CDC recommends it” Today Trump: “I will start taking… 5 hours ago

drmeeshav

Dr CDC recommends all Americans to wear masks while in public - Times of India | The Times of India https://t.co/MDQMU50Gmm 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.