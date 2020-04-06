CDC Recommends
Americans Wear Masks President Donald Trump referred to the
updated recommendation from the Centers
of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily
White House press conference on Friday.
The CDC recommends Americans
use "non-medical, cloth" masks in public,
regardless of whether or not a person feels healthy.
Trump stressed that the
recommendation is not mandatory.
President Trump, via 'The New York Times' According to reports,
the Trump White House was
divided about both issuing the
recommendation and its scope.
CDC officials believe that
wearing masks in public will mitigate
the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Monday morning,
Johns Hopkins University reports
that more than 337,000 Americans have
been infected with the coronavirus.