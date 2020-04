Ramos, Pique, Rashford & Alexander-Arnold back #BeActive initiative

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: TWO VIDEOS FEATURING SERGIO RAMOS, GERARD PIQUE, MARCUS RASHFORD AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD IN WHICH THEY PROMOTE THE #BEACTIVE INITIATIVE LAUNCHED BY FIFA, THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ON THE UN INTERNATIONAL DAY OF SPORT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND PEACE SHOWS: VARIOUS UNIDENTIFIED LOCATIONS (RECENT) (FIFA - FOR NEWS PURPOSES ONLY) 1.

GRAPHIC SHOWING FIFA LOGO AND WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION LOGO 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID AND SPAIN DEFENDER, SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING: "Hello.

I support the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA AND SPAIN DEFENDER, GERARD PIQUE, SAYING: "Which is organised by the UN on Monday 6 April." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SERGIO RAMOS AND GERARD PIQUE, SAYING: "As you know, right now, we should be together." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID AND SPAIN DEFENDER, SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING: "We have to keep our distance, but we can't lose our focus." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA AND SPAIN DEFENDER, GERARD PIQUE, SAYING: "Being active means to play your part, every day, like this." 7.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION #BEACTIVE AND #HEALTHYATHOME VIDEO WITH SPANISH NARRATION AND GRAPHICS 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID AND SPAIN DEFENDER, SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING: "We see our differences, but if we stay together, we are stronger." 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SERGIO RAMOS AND GERARD PIQUE, SAYING: "Be active today." 10.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID AND SPAIN DEFENDER, SERGIO RAMOS, SAYING: "Remain positive and remain strong." 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SERGIO RAMOS AND GERARD PIQUE, SAYING: "Let's go." 12.

GRAPHIC, READING (English): "BE READY TO FIGHT #COVID19.

FOR ALL THE LATEST HEALTH ADVICE, GO TO WWW.WHO.INT/COVID-19" 13.

GRAPHIC SHOWING FIFA LOGO AND WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION LOGO 14.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND DEFENDER, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, SAYING: "Hello.

I support the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace." 15.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED AND ENGLAND STRIKER, MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: "Which is organised by the UN on Monday 6 April." 16.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: "At this time, even rivals need to stick together." 17.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND DEFENDER, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, SAYING: "We have to keep our distance, but we can't lose our focus." 18.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED AND ENGLAND STRIKER, MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: "We can show solidarity by being active." 19.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND DEFENDER, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, SAYING: "And active means following the guidelines from the World Health Organization." 20.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED AND ENGLAND STRIKER, MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: "And active means to play your part, every day, like this." 21.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION #BEACTIVE AND #HEALTHYATHOME VIDEO WITH ENGLISH NARRATION AND GRAPHICS 22.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND DEFENDER, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, SAYING: "We see our differences, but if we stick together, we are stronger." 23.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED AND ENGLAND STRIKER, MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: ""Be active today." 24.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND DEFENDER, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, SAYING: ""Remain positive and remain strong." 25.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND MARCUS RASHFORD, SAYING: "Let's go." 26.

GRAPHIC, READING (English): "BE READY TO FIGHT #COVID19.

FOR ALL THE LATEST HEALTH ADVICE, GO TO WWW.WHO.INT/COVID-19" STORY: FIFA has joined the United Nations and the World Health Organization's #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace which aims at encouraging people to be #HealthyAtHome during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 6), FIFA kicked off the campaign with a promotional video showing Spain's La Liga rivals Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid and Barcelona's Gerard Pique and English Premier League rivals Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford asking fans to 'set aside rivalries' and 'be active today'.

WHO recommends up to 60 minutes of physical activity including online exercise classes, dancing, playing active video games and jumping rope as part of the initiatives to combat periods of isolation during the crisis in a healthy manner.

With the world at a standstill, global virus infections exceed a million, with more than 65,000 deaths, a Reuters tally showed.

(Production: Tim Hart)