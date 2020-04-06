Bayern Munich train while practising social distancing

VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING DURING NATION-WIDE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN IN GERMANY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

EXTERIOR OF HEADQUARTERS STORY: Bayern Munich returned to team training on Monday (April 6) as well as other Bundesliga clubs, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German soccer has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

The Bavarians trained in groups of five but without any contact, just like Borussia Moenchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg and others.

Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and nearly 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown.

Despite the training resumption the DFL made it clear last week it was not known if or when the season would resume, and the stop in play has also had major financial effects on clubs.

