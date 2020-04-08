Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING, BAYERN COACH HANS-DIETER FLICK AT NEWS CONFERENCE SAYING IT IS GOOD TO BE BACK ON THE PITCH AFTER THREE WEEKS OF CYBER TRAINING AND TEAM WILL BE READY WHENEVER THE BUNDESLIGA RESUMES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT | SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "What we are doing at the moment is trying to avoid body contact and focusing on the technical aspects.

After three weeks of cyber training it is quite good to be on the pitch again.

We all know - we all feel it that way - that putting on our boots after three weeks is a bit different to running shoes.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "We are ready.

Whether it starts in May, the beginning of May, mid-May or the end of May, the beginning of June … We are ready for whenever it takes off again.

But it is not in our hands.

You always say it would be nice, it would be a sign if soccer could take off again, but as said, I think it is good to keep measures up until the process is completed." MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "I am happy.

I am of course happy that (forward) Thomas (Mueller) extended his contract and I hope others do too.

But as said, it is their decision.

When it comes to me, I would like to stick with my training team and this squad for the next three years.

You all know, as well as we do, that success is a requirement at Bayern Munich, and that is also a demand that we as training staff have.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF BAYERN MUNICH HEADQUARTERS STORY: Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick said on Tuesday (April 7) that his team would be ready to play when the Bundesliga resumes.

Bundesliga clubs returned to team training this week with players split in small groups or pairs and keeping at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Flick said it was a nice feeling to put on boots again and get back on the pitch after three weeks of cyber-training.

German soccer has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training, with the Bavarians deciding to train players in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.

Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and over 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown.

