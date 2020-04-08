Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:01s - Published
Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

Bayern Munich are back in training and the team's coach Hans-Dieter Flick says the players would be ready to play when the Bundesliga returns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready

VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING, BAYERN COACH HANS-DIETER FLICK AT NEWS CONFERENCE SAYING IT IS GOOD TO BE BACK ON THE PITCH AFTER THREE WEEKS OF CYBER TRAINING AND TEAM WILL BE READY WHENEVER THE BUNDESLIGA RESUMES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT | SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF BAYERN MUNICH PLAYERS TRAINING ON PITCH 2.

VARIOUS OF BAYERN COACH HANS-DIETER FLICK WATCHING TRAINING MAINTAINING SAFETY DISTANCE 3.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS TRAINING MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (BAYERN MUNICH HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 4.

VARIOUS OF FLICK AT NEWS CONFERENCE 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "What we are doing at the moment is trying to avoid body contact and focusing on the technical aspects.

After three weeks of cyber training it is quite good to be on the pitch again.

We all know - we all feel it that way - that putting on our boots after three weeks is a bit different to running shoes.

Running shoes are quite comfortable and boots is something you have to get used to." MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS TRAINING MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (BAYERN MUNICH HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "We are ready.

Whether it starts in May, the beginning of May, mid-May or the end of May, the beginning of June … We are ready for whenever it takes off again.

But it is not in our hands.

You always say it would be nice, it would be a sign if soccer could take off again, but as said, I think it is good to keep measures up until the process is completed." MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

VARIOUS OF FLICK WATCHING TRAINING MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (BAYERN MUNICH HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN COACH, HANS-DIETER FLICK, SAYING: "I am happy.

I am of course happy that (forward) Thomas (Mueller) extended his contract and I hope others do too.

But as said, it is their decision.

When it comes to me, I would like to stick with my training team and this squad for the next three years.

You all know, as well as we do, that success is a requirement at Bayern Munich, and that is also a demand that we as training staff have.

And everyone who works here have the focus on that success, it is our duty and we of course want to fulfil it" MUNICH, GERMANY (APRIL 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 10.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF BAYERN MUNICH HEADQUARTERS STORY: Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick said on Tuesday (April 7) that his team would be ready to play when the Bundesliga resumes.

Bundesliga clubs returned to team training this week with players split in small groups or pairs and keeping at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Flick said it was a nice feeling to put on boots again and get back on the pitch after three weeks of cyber-training.

German soccer has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training, with the Bavarians deciding to train players in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.

Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and over 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown.

(Production: Ralf Brock, Elena Gyldenkerne)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Bayern's Flick says team will be ready when the Bundesliga is ready https://t.co/zTAB7KLdgW 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.