Graffiti artist pays tribute to frontline workers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
David Perez alias "S.I.D." paid tribute on Sunday (April 5), to the "everyday superheroes" working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, by painting a giant portrait representing a cashier on Gland town's walls.

Graffiti tributes to frontline heroes Location: Gland, Switzerland are on display in an underground tunnel David Perez painted a nurse and a cashier to celebrate essential workers (SOUNDBITE) (French) SWISS ARTIST, DAVID "S.I.D." PEREZ, SAYING: "So, I'm here to put some color in this sad-looking wall, in this sad-looking underground passage-way, which is located between two schools, so I do this mainly for children.

Today, I will especially pay tribute to cashiers.

They are on the frontline with nurses and others.

So, it is for our everyday superheroes." Perez plans to draw other portraits of 'everyday superheroes' like construction workers and garbage collectors




