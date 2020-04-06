Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Japan is poised to declare a state of emergency, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infections are on the rise in Japan - particularly in Tokyo which has seen an explosive increase in cases.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said an emergency would last about a month, and will give governors authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close.

But the lockdown measures are unlikely to be as strict as those overseas, where infection rates are higher.

Some say Abe has been too slow moving.

Despite growing pressure on the government to impose a lockdown, Abe had voiced concern about being too hasty to do so, given the restrictions on movement and businesses it would entail.

But medical staff in the city say hospitals have already reached the brink of collapse, due to bed shortages and a sharp rise in cases.

Contagion is an enormous risk in dense Tokyo, a city of nearly 14 million people, in a country with one of the world's oldest populations.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

fkmylife524

光復香港 RT @SkyNews: Conservative MP @TomTugendhat is calling for an international committee "similar to the G20, but for public health", saying th… 6 seconds ago

daniellegryson

Daniëlle Gryson RT @guardian: Japan poised to declare state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/WBJfcgCbOk 9 seconds ago

bianhaan

Dr. Bianca de Haan 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇳🇱#StayHomeSaveLives RT @SkyNews: "The key thing is to get to the point where we are confident we have reached the peak." @CMO_England says it would "be a mist… 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.