Tokyo registers highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day

Members of staff at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government hold placards calling for people to stay home amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

This footage was recorded at the entertainment and red-light district of Kabukicho in Shinjuku on Friday (April 17).

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reported, on Friday, 201 cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day, for a total of 2,796 in the city, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended a state of emergency nationwide.




