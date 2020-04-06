Global  

Queen Elizabeth's Speaks Out In Rare Broadcast To Thank Those Helping In The COVID-19 Outbreak

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth spoke to her nation during a rare broadcast to encourage people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Reuters, this was her fifth televised broadcast during her reign and the longest in British history.

During her speech, the queen thanked everyone in the National Health Service for their “essential roles.” She then thanked those staying home and protecting those who are vulnerable.

