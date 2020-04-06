Laura Hennessey 🆘✍️ RT @mmaynard119: Former James Bond girl, Honor Blackman, has died at age 91. Rest in peace, Ms. Blackman. https://t.co/joUSoyHuwC 16 seconds ago

Trev Ellis 🇪🇺 RT @Jfarrers: I see all the “former Bond-girl” headlines have started. I much prefer to think of Honor Blackman as fucking kick-arse. https… 33 seconds ago

West Ham United News Former Bond girl Honor Blackman has died https://t.co/NpA96ytcVe https://t.co/kesaF0reV0 2 minutes ago

💀Salem Akbar💀 Honor Blackman, former Bond Girl, has died at age 94 https://t.co/vHdzh0z94i 15 minutes ago

Lucy Darcy Honor Blackman, former Bond Girl, has died at age 94 https://t.co/hFBaUiunUt 17 minutes ago

Tony Beck RT @midgeure1: The woman who threw Bond.... "Honor Blackman, former Bond Girl, has died at age 94" https://t.co/0QDAADy4sz 19 minutes ago

J Farrers I see all the “former Bond-girl” headlines have started. I much prefer to think of Honor Blackman as fucking kick-a… https://t.co/2eD1Yk8lbu 20 minutes ago