Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Japanese Prime Minister Declares National State of Emergency The action will take place Tuesday and cover most of Japan's densely populated metro areas, including Tokyo and six other jurisdictions with a total population of 55.9 million.

Tokyo has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, doubling its amount of cases in less than one week.

The declaration will be in force for one month until May 6, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe made the announcement at a news conference on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Abe, via news conference Abe mentioned that Japan's shutdown would be far less strict than those in the U.S. and Europe.

Abe said a stimulus package worth $989 billion would also be announced on Tuesday.

