Japan's Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Japan's Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained
Abe says Olympics can not take place unless coronavirus is containes
0
Japan's Abe says impossible to hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (APRIL 29, 2020) (TV TOKYO - Broadcasters: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC.

Digital: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES) 1.

JAPAN'S PARLIAMENTARY UPPER HOUSE BUDGET COMMITTEE IN PROGRESS 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER, SHINZO ABE, SAYING: "In regard to Olympics and Paralympics, we've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely.

It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless (the coronavirus pandemic) is contained," 3.

COMMITTEE IN PROGRESS 4.

OPPOSITION LAWMAKER ASKING QUESTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER, SHINZO ABE, SAYING: "Since countries all over the world will participate in the Games, it must be held in a way that shows mankind has won its battle against the coronavirus infectious disease.

Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games." 6.

COMMITTEE IN PROGRESS STORY: It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday (April 29).

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government postponed the Games last month until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the epidemic's worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether the huge setpiece event might need to be delayed further.

"We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely.

It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained," said Abe.

He was replying to a query from an opposition lawmaker whether Tokyo could host the Games next year, after this year's delay caused by the pandemic.

Abe added that the Olympics "must be held in a way that shows mankind has won its battle against the coronavirus infectious disease.

Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games." Tokyo confirmed 112 new infections on Tuesday (April 28), said national broadcaster NHK.

Numbers for Wednesday were not yet available.

The national tally stands at 13,895 infections, including 413 deaths, according to NHK.

(Production: Hideto Sakai)



