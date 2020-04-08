Global  

Tokyo 2020: how coronavirus forced an Olympic postponement – video timeline

Tokyo 2020: how coronavirus forced an Olympic postponement – video timeline

Tokyo 2020: how coronavirus forced an Olympic postponement – video timeline

The Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed until 2021 after talks between Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach.

Abe felt that postponing the games was the most appropriate response to the global disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look back at events over the past seven years that led to the games being postponed

